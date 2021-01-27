Shruti Haasan Birthday Special: Top 10 songs that were sung by the multi-talented star

Shruti Haasan was born on 28th January 1986 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu to superstar Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur. Shruti Haasan was interested in Art and Music from a very young age.

Shruti attended St. Andrew's College before going to the U.S to polish her skills in music. She attended Musicians Institute in California. Shruti appeared on the big screen as a child actor in a Tamil-Hindi film named 'Hey Ram' as Sardar Patel's daughter.

Shruti made her debut in Bollywood as a lead in 2010 opposite Imran Khan in Soham Shah's Luck. The film didn't do well at the box office but Shruti's performance was praised. Shruti has acted in several Hindi and Tamil films. Being a trained singer, Shruti Haasan has sung numerous hit songs as well.

Here are the top 10 songs sung by Shruti Haasan-

Joganiyan, Tevar-