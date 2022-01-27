Shruti Haasan Birthday Special: From 'Puli' to 'D-Day', 7 best movies of the actress

Born in a family of superstars on January 28, 1986, Shruti Haasan has made a name for herself in Hindi and Telegu Cinema.

Shruti was reportedly interested in Art and Music from a very young age. She attended St. Andrew's College before going to the US to polish her skills in music. She attended Musicians Institute in California.

Shruti appeared on the big screen as a child actor in the film 'Hey Ram' as Sardar Patel's daughter.

Shruti was all set to make her debut in 2008 with Nishikanth Kamat directed 'Endrendrum Punnagai' opposite R. Madhavan but the movie was shelved. After rejecting numerous film offers, she finally said yes and made her Bollywood debut with 'Luck' in 2010.

She made her debut in Telugu cinema with Prakash Kovelamudi directed 'Anaganaga O Dheerudu' opposite Siddharth. The film was praised by the critics and Shruti was able to impress audiences and critics as well.

On the occasion of her birthday, here is a list of her best movies:

1) Anaganaga O Dheerudu

This fantasy action flick fetched Shruti Haasan SIIMA Award for Best Debut Actress. She played a gypsy with magical healing powers.

2) 3

This romantic psychological thriller was a smash hit. Shruti plays Janani, a loving wife who tries uncovering the mystery behind her husband's suicide.

3) D Day

This critically acclaimed flick had a stellar cast. Shruti in a brief role impressed one and all. She played Suraiya, a prostitute. Shruti was nominated for the IIFA Award for Best Actress in Supporting Role.

4) Balupu

This action-comedy has been remade in other languages as well. Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer, Balupu turned out to be a box office hit.

5) Race Gurram

This Telugu action drama was a Blockbuster hit. Shruti played the role of Spandana Prakash, Lucky's love interest. Race Gurram grossed over 100 crores at the box office.

6) Srimathudu

The third highest-grossing Telugu film at that time, Srimathudu had a stellar cast and engaging script. Shruti played Charuseela opposite Mahesh Babu.

7) Puli

The story revolves around the clash between humans and demons (Vedhalams) ruled by a demon kingdom in a fantasy world. Shruti played Pavazhamalli in this fantasy hit.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 04:53 PM IST