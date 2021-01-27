Shruti Haasan Birthday Special: From 'Luck' to 'D Day' - Top 10 movies of the gorgeous diva

Born in a family of superstars on 28th January 1986, Shruti Haasan has made a name for herself in Hindi and Telegu Cinema. In addition to acting, Shruti is also an award winning playback singer.

Shruti Hassan started her career in Bollywood with 'Luck'. Shruti Haasan rejected numerous film offers before finally saying yes to 'Luck' in 2009. Although, she was all set to make her debut in 2008 with Nishikanth Kamat directed Endrendrum Punnagai opposite R. Madhavan but the movie was shelved.

Shruti made her debut in Telugu cinema with Prakash Kovelamudi directed Anaganaga O Dheerudu opposite Siddharth. The film was praised by the critics and Shruti was able to impress audiences and critics as well.

She went on to do several hits in Hindi and other language films. Here are the top 10 hits of Shruti Haasan's career-