Shruti Haasan Birthday Special: From 'Luck' to 'D Day' - Top 10 movies of the gorgeous diva

Born in a family of superstars on 28th January 1986, Shruti Haasan has made a name for herself in Hindi and Telegu Cinema. In addition to acting, Shruti is also an award winning playback singer.
Shruti Hassan started her career in Bollywood with 'Luck'. Shruti Haasan rejected numerous film offers before finally saying yes to 'Luck' in 2009. Although, she was all set to make her debut in 2008 with Nishikanth Kamat directed Endrendrum Punnagai opposite R. Madhavan but the movie was shelved.
Shruti made her debut in Telugu cinema with Prakash Kovelamudi directed Anaganaga O Dheerudu opposite Siddharth. The film was praised by the critics and Shruti was able to impress audiences and critics as well.
She went on to do several hits in Hindi and other language films. Here are the top 10 hits of Shruti Haasan's career-
Anaganaga O Dheerudu- This fantasy action flick fetched Shruti Haasan SIIMA Award for Best Debut Actress. She played a gypsy with magical healing powers.
3- This romantic psychological thriller was a smash hit. Shruti plays Janani, a loving wife who tries uncovering the mystery behind her husband's suicide.
D Day- This critically acclaimed flick had a stellar cast. Shruti in a brief role impressed one and all. She played Suraiya, a Pakistani prostitute. Shruti was nominated for the IIFA Award for Best Actress in Supporting Role.
Balupu- This action comedy has been remade in other languages as well. Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer, Balupu turned out to be a box office hit.
Race Gurram- This telugu action drama film was a Blockbuster hit. Shruti played the role of Spandana Prakash, Lucky's love interest. Race Gurram grossed over 100 crores at the boxoffice.
Srimathudu- The third highest grossing Telugu film at that time, Srimathudu had a stellar cast and engaging script. Shruti played Charuseela opposite Mahesh Babu.
Puli- The story revolves around the clash between humans and demons (Vedhalams) ruled by a demon kingdom in a fantasy world. Shruti played Pavazhamalli in this fantasy hit.
Vedalam- Shruti played Swetha in this action drama. Also starring Ajith Kumar, Vedalam was adored by critics and audiences.
Devi- This hard hitting short film is a must watch. Based on the increasing cases of sexual assault and other crimes against women, this one will you think about how distressing some realities of this world are.
Gabbar is back- This 2015 vigilante action drama film was a typical Bollywood masala entertainer. Shruti played Akshay Kumar's love interest in this flick.
