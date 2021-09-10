Shriya Saran turns 39: Actress' best moments with husband Andrei Koscheev

Shriya Saran is a model-turned-actress, who rose to fame in Bollywood with the blockbuster film opposite Emran Hashmi in 'Awarapan' in 2007. She has worked in many successful films in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi language films. Shriya is one of the most famous and successful actresses of the South film industry. To be more specific, she is also one of highest paid actresses in Tollywood.

She made her debut as an actress with Telugu film 'Ishtam' in 2001. Since then, she has acted in over 75 south films.

Shriya Saran was born in Haridwar on September 11, 1982. She is a trained Kathak dancer and always wanted to be a famous dancer, but ended up being an actress.

Saran has also been a part of international projects. She played the lead role in her first English film called 'The Other End of the Line'.

Shriya has often avoided talking about her personal life and has never commented on any questions on the same. But, she raised many eyebrows after getting married to her long time Russian boyfriend, Andrei Koscheev. The couple tied the knot on March 12, 2018, at her Lokhandwala residence.

The couple definitely set major couple goals. They are often seen spending quality time with each other and their pictures on social media platforms are a treat for her fans.

Shriya Saran is celebrating her 39th birthday on Saturday.

Here are some of the best moments of the actress with her husband:

Describing life being a little upside down , The couple has reflected it best by their pose in this picture.

The actress is all geared up for her first Karvachaut.

Actress being goofy with her hubby

Shriya is looking radiant and beautiful, beaming with the joy of being loved. Her love for her husband is evident in this picture.

Some selfie time for the couple in mesmerizing valleys.

The level of comfort and ease they share is resembled in this picture.

The couple is seen sharing mushy moments

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021