Shriram Nene shares unseen throwback pic with Madhuri Dixit; internet can't get over how young she looks

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Nene on Friday treated her fans with an unseen throwback picture of them from Florida, United States. In the picture, they are dressed in scuba diving gear.

Dr Nene shared that the photo was taken when they learnt scuba diving during summer.

Recalling the time, he wrote: "Nothing beats learning to scuba dive in a hot parking lot in the middle of a Florida summer. No really, the Florida Aquifer is super clear and always 70 degrees. Within minutes, Madhuri “Jacques Cousteau” Dixit was going down to a 100 ft without fear. It formed the base of many more scuba adventures all of the world. #throwbackthursday #liveurbestlife #journeytogether #DrNene"

Reacting to the throwback picture, a fan wrote: "Love Madhuri! Not just a pretty face but a woman who wants to experience life to the fullest."

"looks like photo was taken some years back. Madhuri looks like a kiddo then," commented another.

A user commented, "Madhuri looks sooooooo young."

Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl, Madhuri Dixit tied the knot with Nene in October 1999. They are parents to two sons - Arin and Raayan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Dhak-Dhak' girl of Bollywood will be debuting in the digital world through the suspenseful family drama series by Netflix titled 'Finding Anamika'.

The plot of the series revolves around the story of a global superstar, wife, and mom who suddenly vanishes without a trace. As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths and painful lies in the life of an iconic actress.

Madhuri Dixit is currently seen as a judge on dance reality show, 'Dance Deewane', with Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande

