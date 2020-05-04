Shreyas Talpade shares selfie with bandage over the right eye, reveals he had cornea abrasion

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade recently posted a selfie with a bandage on his right eye. The actor has now revealed that he had Cornea Abrasion.
Sharing the picture, Shreyas Talpade wrote, "Pirates of The Quarantine🏴☠️ mmmwwahahhahhahahaha! .. No. I am not wearing the mask at the wrong place 🤪 Can you guess what must have happened!?. . PS. Thank you Dr. Sonal Lakdawala Jadhav."
The picture left fans speculating and netizens took to the comments section to react to it. A user wrote, "What happen sir are u all right....please take care."
Another commented, "What happened? Is it serious or your kidding?"
Talpade then took to his Instagram story and revealed that he had injured his right eye but is feeling much better now. He wrote, "I had an abrasion to the cornea. So got it patched."
"Feeling much better now," he assured his fans with a selfie.
On Monday, Sheryas celebrated the birthday of his daughter Aadya at home, due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Aadya's birthday cake was sent by comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni. Thanking them, Shreyas wrote, "Thanks @ginnichatrath this is super special and thank you soooo much for taking time out and making this amazing cake for Aadya. Thank you brother @kapilsharma for all the love. You two are angels."
