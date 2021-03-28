Shreya Ghoshal shares pics flaunting her baby bump, says 'experiencing the most beautiful phase of my life'

Singer Shreya Ghoshal took to Instagram, on Sunday morning, to post a picture of herself, flaunting her baby bump.

The mommy-to-be is clearly glowing in the picture. Calling this the "most beautiful" time of her life, she said that expecting a little one is nothing less than a "miracle".

"Experiencing the most beautiful phase of my life. The divine miracle of God. @shiladitya," she wrote.