Shreya Ghoshal blessed with a baby boy, singer says 'It’s an emotion never felt before'

As soon as Shreya shared the news, Neeti Mohan congratulated the couple and wrote, "Many congratulations. This is such a wonderful news. Hope you and the baby are doing well. Lots of love and congratulations from the Mohan and Pandya family."

Sophie Choudry wrote, "Huge huge congrats my dearest @shreyaghoshal & @shiladitya .. May God bless him with the best of health and happiness always. Tons of love to you all."

Singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani said, "Congratulations!!! Big love."

"YES!!! GUPLU 2.0, for the win!!! Congratulations,@shreyaghoshal and @shiladitya! Finally my Nishachar friend will have a reason to stay up late," commented Vishal Dadlani.

Shreya had announced her pregnancy earlier this year with an adorable picture of her cradling the baby bump on her Instagram profile.

She wrote, "Baby Shreyaditya is on its way! Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives."