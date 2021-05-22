Shreya Ghoshal blessed with a baby boy, singer says 'It’s an emotion never felt before'

Singer Shreya Ghoshal and her husband Shiladitya welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Saturday afternoon.
The singer took to Instagram to share the happy news with her fans and well-wishers. She also penned a heartwarming note.
"God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy," Shreya wrote.
Here's her post:
As soon as Shreya shared the news, Neeti Mohan congratulated the couple and wrote, "Many congratulations. This is such a wonderful news. Hope you and the baby are doing well. Lots of love and congratulations from the Mohan and Pandya family."
Sophie Choudry wrote, "Huge huge congrats my dearest @shreyaghoshal & @shiladitya .. May God bless him with the best of health and happiness always. Tons of love to you all."
Singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani said, "Congratulations!!! Big love."
"YES!!! GUPLU 2.0, for the win!!! Congratulations,@shreyaghoshal and @shiladitya! Finally my Nishachar friend will have a reason to stay up late," commented Vishal Dadlani.
Shreya had announced her pregnancy earlier this year with an adorable picture of her cradling the baby bump on her Instagram profile.
She wrote, "Baby Shreyaditya is on its way! Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives."
Shreya has been documenting her pregnancy journey on Instagram. In April, she shared pictures as her friends threw her a surprise baby shower and sent her homemade delicacies as well as handmade presents.
Shreya tied the knot with Shiladitya in a private ceremony in February 2015.