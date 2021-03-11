Shreya Ghoshal Birthday Special: From 'Teri Ore' to 'Sun Raha Hai Na Tu,' top 10 songs by the soulful singer

Born on March 12, 1984 in Berhampore, West Bengal, Shreya Ghoshal turns 37. The renowned singer has had an illustrious career as a playback singer. Her journey began when she won Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa singing reality show.

Shreya’s first studio album, Bendhechhi Beena, was released back in 1998 which had 14 tracks. Shreya got her big break in Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas. She instantly received high acclaim for her soulful voice and won a National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for her debut Bollywood flick.

In no time, Shreya became one of the most popular playback singers in Bollywood and has been honored with several awards ever since. She also received a special honor by the US state of Ohio, when Governor Ted Strickland declared June 26 as ‘Shreya Ghoshal Day’.

Shreya has sung chartbusters like Agar Tum Mil Jao, Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai, Chalo Tumko Lekar, Nagada Sang Dhol, Piyu Bole, and many more. Here are the top 10 songs by the talented playback singer.

Jadu Hai Nasha Hai- Jism