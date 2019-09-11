Shraddha, Sushant starrer 'Chhichhore' crosses Rs 50 crore mark

The film revolves around Anni (played by Sushant) and his college buddies. It showcases how their lives undergo major changes after they all graduate. One part of the film depicts the friends in their college and how they strive to win a competition and the second part features them all grown up.

The gang, which gets separated after college, reunite years later in a hospital when one of their friends meets with an accident.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and had hit the big screens on September 6.