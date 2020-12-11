Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth tests positive for COVID-19: Report

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhant has tested positive for COVID-19 in Goa and is currently in home quarantine, reports timesodindia.
Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor's son confirmed the news on Friday.
He was quoted as saying, "Around Sunday I lost my sense of taste. I felt that I should get myself tested and the test result has come positive. I am in Goa, we have a house here. Thank god, I am not in the chaotic traffic and crowd of Mumbai. I have quarantined myself here. I am sure that I will be okay in a few days."
Meanwhile, the 'Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship' actor's sister Shraddha Kapoor is in Mumbai, gearing up for her next project.
The 'Street Dancer 3D' actress was spotted at filmmaker Luv Ranjan's office on Thursday. Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia were also clicked by the shutter bugs as they arrived at the office.
Ranbir and Shraddha are reportedly coming together for the first time for Luv Ranjan's next. The announcement was made in December last year.
Plot details or the genre of the film hasn't been revealed.
Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in 'Street Dancer 3D' with Varun Dhawan and Remo D’souza and 'Baaghi 3' with Tiger Shroff.
