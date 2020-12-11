Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth tests positive for COVID-19: Report

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhant has tested positive for COVID-19 in Goa and is currently in home quarantine, reports timesodindia.

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor's son confirmed the news on Friday.

He was quoted as saying, "Around Sunday I lost my sense of taste. I felt that I should get myself tested and the test result has come positive. I am in Goa, we have a house here. Thank god, I am not in the chaotic traffic and crowd of Mumbai. I have quarantined myself here. I am sure that I will be okay in a few days."