Shraddha Kapoor wishes parents Shakti, Shivangi a happy anniversary with throwback photo

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor wished her beloved parents on their 38th wedding anniversary with a throwback picture on Friday.

The 32-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram to share a monochrome picture of her parent - veteran actor Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure, sister of noted actor Padmini Kolhapure. The caption to the post read, "Happy anniversary mommy and baapu! Love you both more than words can ever express. Thank you for loving me unconditionally and making me the person that I am today." In the throwback photograph, the couple is posing head-to-head, dressed in simple outfits.

Many of Shraddha's followers flooded the comments section to wish and bless the couple.