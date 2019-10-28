Shraddha Kapoor wears her mom's saree for Bachchans' Diwali party

Known for her versatility and craftsmanship, Shraddha Kapoor is basking in the glory of back to back successes with Saaho and Chhichhore.

The box office success makes the festival of light and happiness even more momentous for her and as a part of the celebration, the actress opted for six yards of drape from her mother's closet for one of the Diwali soiree's this year.

Shraddha Kapoor is a bonafide trendsetter and much of this can be credited to how unapologetic and uncompromising she is in preserving her authenticity.

Looking radiant as ever Shraddha stole the show by picking an opulent handwoven saree from her mother's wardrobe. She chose to wear something from her mother's collection making her outfit even more noteworthy.

The bond between mother and daughter: the blessings of that love and the connection between them highlights an intrinsic part of their relationship.

With statement jewelry in gold and a traditional silk drape, Shraddha Kapoor's ensemble for Bachchans' Diwali party needs to be on every girl's mood board. A small bindi on the forehead and tresses tied in a tight bun with a gajra further accentuated her look.