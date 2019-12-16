Shraddha Kapoor to play coach in 'Street Dancer 3D'

Shraddha Kapoor played the lead in ABCD 2 with Varun Dhawan. The actress stepped into Street Dancer later after Katrina Kaif left the film. The makers of the film have so far guarded the characters which Varun and Shraddha are playing but if sources are to believed then she is playing a coach in the film.

A source says, “ Shraddha was romantically paired with Varun in the previous part but in this film, she is not going to be actually seen romancing with him. She is playing the role of a dance coach in the film. Varun will be her one of the disciples and Varun is, in fact, will be romancing Nora Fatehi in the film. Nora's role is also important and meatier in this part apart from being his dance partner in the film.”

Meanwhile, it is said that the film has been shot at various locations and the makers have spent a lot of money on this project as it is going to be in 3 D format and has a huge star cast.

That is why the post-production of the film took quite some time even though the shoot of the film was over long ago. Remo D'Souza has directed this film and apart from Shraddha, Varun, and Nora, it will see Prabhu Deva, Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Salman Yusuff Khan, who were also part of Remo's previous dance film in ABCD series.