Shraddha Kapoor takes out time from her busy schedule to attend Luv Ranjan's wedding

Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor is currently running on a hectic schedule with back-to-back shoots of Luv Ranjan's film and fulfilling brand commitments.

But the actress has taken out some time from her busy schedule to attend Luv Ranjan's wedding which is happening in north India.

A source close to the actress revealed, "The next schedule of Luv Ranjan's film started in Mumbai recently and Shraddha has been shooting for it for quite some time. She has decided to take some time for two-three days to grace the director's special occasion. Shraddha is excited about the wedding and she didn't want to miss it."

Shraddha Kapoor has always impressed us with her amazing performances.

The actress, in the career spam of around 10 years, has given us films like 'Baaghi', 'ABCD 2', 'Stree', and others.

The audience has seen her amazing chemistry with the co-stars like Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, and others. The actress will next be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 05:47 PM IST