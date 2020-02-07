Shraddha Kapoor steps out with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha; see pics

'Street Dancer 3D' actress Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming action film - 'Baaghi 3'. Shraddha who was recently seen opposite Varun Dhawan will be reuniting with Tiger Shroff for the third installment of the 'Baaghi' franchise. The 32-year-old managed to take some time out of her busy schedule and step out with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha.
Shraddha Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Rohan were spotted at the Krome studios in Mumbai, on Friday. Shraddha looked all smiles as she stepped out of the studios and even obliged to fans who wanted selfies with her. The 'Saaho' actress' rumoured boyfriend Rohan was also spotted at the same spot by the paparazzi.
Rumours of Shraddha dating Rohan have been going around for a while, and there were also reports that they are planning to take their relationship to the next level, and tie the knot in 2020.
However, father Shakti Kapoor rubbished the speculation and told an entertainment website, "Bullsh*it. There is no truth to it. Shraddha has no plans of marrying anyone for the coming 4-5 years. She has too much on her plate at the moment and is totally focussed on her upcoming projects. Her calendar is chock-a-block for the next 2 years. All this is crap."
On the work front, the makers of Baaghi 3, dropped the action-packed trailer featuring Tiger Shroff alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. It depicts the journey of Vikram (Tiger) to save his brother (Riteish) amid the hardships. Shraddha essays the love interest of Vikram in the film. It became the most viewed Bollywood trailer in a day as it crossed 59 million views in just 24 hours of its release.
Helmed by Ahmed Khan, and produced by Fox Star Studios India, the flick is expected to release in March 2020.
Inputs from ANI.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)