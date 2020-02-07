Shraddha Kapoor steps out with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha; see pics

'Street Dancer 3D' actress Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming action film - 'Baaghi 3'. Shraddha who was recently seen opposite Varun Dhawan will be reuniting with Tiger Shroff for the third installment of the 'Baaghi' franchise. The 32-year-old managed to take some time out of her busy schedule and step out with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha.

Shraddha Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Rohan were spotted at the Krome studios in Mumbai, on Friday. Shraddha looked all smiles as she stepped out of the studios and even obliged to fans who wanted selfies with her. The 'Saaho' actress' rumoured boyfriend Rohan was also spotted at the same spot by the paparazzi.