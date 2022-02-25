Shraddha Kapoor spotted outside Maddock Films' office; is 'Stree 2' on cards?

Ever since the release of Shraddha Kapoor's 'Stree' in 2018, speculations are rife that a sequel of the horror-comedy is in the works. The actress has been ruling the charts of directors as one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood.

Earlier today, the actress was spotted at the office of Maddock Films'. The actress's spotting has fired up rumours of 'Stree 2'.

Shraddha kept it comfy, donning upon a cold shoulder white top with blue denims. With tied up in a sleek ponytail, Shraddha matched the look with white pearl earings.

According to several media reports, actor Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha's 'Stree' co-star had informed a news portal a few days back that 'Stree 2' is definitely getting made and talks are already on.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, 'Stree' released in 2018. It revolved around the spirit of a woman who attacks men at night during festivals and how the people of Chanderi live under constant fear. It also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurrana among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha is currently running a packed schedule with brand commitments along with prepping and shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 05:32 PM IST