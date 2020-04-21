Shraddha Kapoor shares throwback childhood picture with 'bunny teeth'

Reminiscing her childhood days, actor Shraddha Kapoor on Monday shared an extremely adorable throwback picture showcasing her bunny teeth.

The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture before she got her braces done. In the adorable picture, the 'Saaho' star is seen as a kid looking at an object that she is holding in her hand while flashing a beautiful smile showing her bunny teeth.

The 'Half-Girlfriend' actor captioned it saying: "Jab Mere Khargosh jese daant the" (when I had bunny teeth).