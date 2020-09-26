Shraddha Kapoor reaches NCB office to join investigation of drug case related to Sushant's death

Earlier today, actress Deepika Padukone deposed before the NCB about the alleged drug chats with her former manager Karishma Prakash.

Besides Shraddha Kapoor, actress Sara Ali Khan has also been summoned for questioning later in the day.

So far, the NCB has questioned actor Rakul Preet Singh, former Dharma Production executive producer Kshitij Prasad Ravi, Karishma Prakash, Kwan Talent Management Agency CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar and noted producer Madhu Mantena Varna, among others.

The agency registered a drugs case under the NDPS Act after the Enforcement Directorate was probing the money laundering charges in the Rajput death case.

Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, manager Samuel Miranda and several others have been arrested in the case so far.

Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. He was 34.