Shraddha Kapoor radiates 'Surya Shakti' in a stunning ivory lehenga

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor yet again left her fans spellbound as she posed in a pristine white lehenga.

The actress took to her social media on Thursday to share gorgeous images of herself from Luv Ranjan's wedding in Agra.

In the caption, she wrote, "सूर्य शक्ति".

The actress oozed oomph in an off-white ivory lehenga, with a plunging neckline. She tied up her hair in a high ponytail, with statement chandbaalis, which overall complimented her look in minimal makeup.

Luv Ranjan tied the knot with his ladylove Alisha Vaid in Agra on February 20.

Ranbir Kapoor too marked his presence at the wedding with Shraddha. Also present were Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani, Patralekhaa and Huma Qureshi, among others.

On the work front, Shraddha is currently running a packed schedule with Luv Ranjan's next alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The yet-untitled film will release on January 26, 2023, on the occasion of Republic Day.

While there has been a lot of speculations regarding the other cast of the film and its story, the details of the highly-anticipated project has been kept under wraps by the makers.

The film will be the first time that Shraddha and Ranbir will be seen sharing the screen. Interestingly, it also marks the first time collaboration between Ranbir and Luv.

The film will also feature Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in key roles.

Shraddha will also star in 'Stree 2', 'Chaalbaaz in London' and 'Naagin' to name a few.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 12:53 PM IST