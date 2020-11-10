Shraddha Kapoor overwhelmed as fans pour in artworks featuring her as Nagin

Shraddha Kapoor says it is her absolute delight to star as the shape-shifting serpent protagonist in the film version of Nagin.

The actress has been signed for a three-film franchise based on the popular tele-series 'Naagin', to be directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

The 33-year-old took to her Instagram on Tuesday and shared some artwork created by her fans featuring her in different avatars as the shape-shifting serpent.

Shraddha captioned them as, “Sharing a few of the many mind-blowing artworks and edits that you all have created with so much effort and love for #NAGIN They’ve made my heart overflow with gratitude Thank you guys so much.”