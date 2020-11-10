Shraddha Kapoor overwhelmed as fans pour in artworks featuring her as Nagin

Shraddha Kapoor says it is her absolute delight to star as the shape-shifting serpent protagonist in the film version of Nagin.
The actress has been signed for a three-film franchise based on the popular tele-series 'Naagin', to be directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.
The 33-year-old took to her Instagram on Tuesday and shared some artwork created by her fans featuring her in different avatars as the shape-shifting serpent.
Shraddha captioned them as, “Sharing a few of the many mind-blowing artworks and edits that you all have created with so much effort and love for #NAGIN They’ve made my heart overflow with gratitude Thank you guys so much.”
Earlier, Shraddha commented on the announcement in a tweet stating, "It's an absolute delight for me to play a Nagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma'am's 'Nagina' and 'Nigahen', and always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore. It's like playing an iconic character, which has always been so fascinating for the audience.”
Essentially a love story, the makers plan to have spectacular Visual FX. The date of the release is yet to be finalised.
Over the years Bollywood has seen scores of films that breathed life into the fantasy reptiles with superpowers, backed by mythological stories.
The popular ones include veteran actor Jeetendra and Reena Roy’s multi-starrer ‘Nagin’ (1976). The film was a superhit and also featured actors like Sunil Dutt, Rekha, and Kabir Bedi to name a few.
Then came Sridevi’s ‘Nagina’ (1986) followed by its sequel ‘Nigahen’ in (1989).
The narrative was absent on the big screen until Mallika Sherawat starred in the international production ‘Hisss’ (2010) with Irrfan Khan and Divya Dutta.
The story was revived on television by Ekta Kapoor who has so far rolled out five seasons of 'Naagin' with female leads like Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, and Anita Hassanandani to name a few.