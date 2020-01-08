Shraddha Kapoor gifts dad Shakti Kapoor lavish property worth Rs 1.3 crore

The 'Chhichhore' actress Shraddha Kapoor is busy promoting her dance-drama, 'Street Dancer 3D.' Shraddha and Shakti Kapoor are one of the cutest father-daughter duos in the industry and their interviews are proof of the love they have for each other. Fathers are known for spoiling their daughters with gifts and surprises and gifting your dad a little something is always the best way to show some love. Well, the 32-year-old actor expressed her love for her father by gifting him a lavish property in Mumbai's plush locality, Juhu.

The actress has gifted her father Shakti Kapoor 50% of her share in a lavish Juhu property. According to a report by Squarefeat India, Shraddha and her mother Shivangi Kolhapure, sister of noted actor Padmini Kolhapure, owned a lux apartment in Juhu's Silver Beach Heaven building. The mother-daughter jointly owned the 81.84 sq Mts property in Mumbai. While her mother, Shivangi sold her share to Shakti for Rs 1.30 crore, Shraddha, being a doting daughter decided to gift her dad her share of the property. Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, who's the owner of the property now, has put it up on lease.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in 'Street Dancer 3D'. The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 24 and has Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles apart from the lead duo.

Directed by choreographer Remo D'Souza, the film 'Street Dancer 3D' has been making a lot of the buzz owing to the success of his previous dance-dramas 'ABCD' and 'ABCD 2'.

The actor will also be seen in comedy-horror 'Stree 2' which is a sequel to the 2018 movie of the same.