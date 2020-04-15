Bollywood

Updated on

Shraddha Kapoor contributes to help feed stray animals during coronavirus lockdown

By Asia News International

On Wednesday the 'Ek Villain' actor took to Instagram to share a heart-touching post of animals in captivity and how it affects them just in the way lockdown affects us.

Shraddha Kapoor donates to NGO, People For Animals India to help them to feed stray dogs.
Shraddha Kapoor donates to NGO, People For Animals India to help them to feed stray dogs.
Instagram

Actor Shraddha Kapoor has donated to an NGO to help them feed stray animals during the lockdown period.

The NGO, People For Animals India, took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank Kapoor for her donation.

"@ShraddhaKapoor We thank you for your generous donation to the voiceless! PAWSITIVE HEARTS is an initiative launched by PFA in order to overcome the problem of starvation during lockdown," the NGO tweeted.

On Wednesday the 'Ek Villain' actor took to Instagram to share a heart-touching post of animals in captivity and how it affects them just in the way lockdown affects us.

View this post on Instagram

So, youâre tired of isolation? âââ â As COVID-19 has forced the world to quarantine, weâve all felt the effects of isolation â depression, anxiety, loneliness. Animals experience these same emotions. As humans, we tend to lack empathy for others until weâve experienced their situation ourselves. But now that weâve felt the suffering of captivity, letâs extend empathy toward the other living beings that we share this planet with. Millions of animals have been isolated their entire lives. In isolation, these animals exhibit concerning behaviors including self-harm. Mental health is not a uniquely human trait. This is not normal. So, youâre tired of isolation? These animals have been isolated their entire lives. No living being should live in captivity. We are guests of this planet, not masters. #Repost @earth

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

The picture which Kapoor reshared from an Instagram page 'Earth' featured animals like Tiger, Elephant, Bear, Chimpanzee, and Dolphin under captivity and isolation.

Many stray animals across the world are going hungry and are starving to death as people mainly remain homebound owing to the lockdowns to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in