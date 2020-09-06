Shraddha Kapoor celebrates 1 year of 'Chhichhore' in 'loving memory' of Sushant Singh Rajput

Reminiscing about fond memories on the sets of comedy-drama 'Chhichhore', actor Shraddha Kapoor on Sunday celebrated the one-year anniversary of the film 'in loving memory' of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The 'Street Dancer 3D' actor took a walk down the memory lane and paid an emotional tribute to the late 'Kai Po Che' star as the movie clocked one year. The clip posted to Twitter chronicles some behind the screen pictures and short clips featuring the cast and crew of the film and some immemorable moments with Sushant.

The emotional video starts with the song 'Woh Din' from the movie playing in the backdrop, as the frame shows an album with the star cast of the film opening--that read, "Woh din bhi kya din the." As the album opens up--it shows Sushant sitting in a taxi which later shows his bond with the team members featuring Shraddha, Varun Sharma and some candid moments with the other cast members.