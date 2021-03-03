Shraddha Kapoor Birthday Special: From 'Stree' to 'Haider' - top 5 movies of the talented actress

Shraddha Kapoor was born on March 3, 1987 in Mumbai to famous Bollywood actors Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure. Shraddha made her Bollywood debut with 'Aashiqui 2' which instantly established her in the industry.

Time and again, the talented actress has proved her acting prowess by taking up challenging roles. Some of Shraddha Kapoor's most prominent films include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore and more. The gorgeous actress is also a playback singer and a wonderful dancer.

Here are the top 5 films starring Shraddha Kapoor-

Haider