Shraddha Kapoor Birthday Special: From 'Stree' to 'Haider' - top 5 movies of the talented actress

Shraddha Kapoor was born on March 3, 1987 in Mumbai to famous Bollywood actors Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure. Shraddha made her Bollywood debut with 'Aashiqui 2' which instantly established her in the industry.
Time and again, the talented actress has proved her acting prowess by taking up challenging roles. Some of Shraddha Kapoor's most prominent films include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore and more. The gorgeous actress is also a playback singer and a wonderful dancer.
Here are the top 5 films starring Shraddha Kapoor-
Haider
Shraddha Kapoor played a pivotal role in Vishal Bhardwaj’s critically and commercially successful hit Haider. The plot of the film revolves around a young man, who returns to Kashmir after his father's disappearance to confront his uncle played by Kay Kay Menon. Shraddha's performance was highly appreciated by the critics and fans.
Chhichhore
Shraddha played the female lead in this Nitesh Tiwari directed flick. The plot of the film revolves around a group of friends from university as they progress into middle-age life and go their own separate ways. The film was a commercial success as it went on to fetch more than Rs 100 crores at the box-office.
Aashiqui 2
Shraddha made a grand entry in Bollywood with Aashiqui 2. The romantic love story had the most amazing songs and Mohit Suri's direction added the required flair to the flick. The film was a huge commercial success.
Ek Villain
Another movie starring Shraddha Kapoor which earned more than Rs 100 Crores, Ek villain was praised for its script and incredible performances by the leads. The movie revolved around a reformed goon who finds solace in the arms of a girl who believes in living life to the fullest.
Stree
Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree turned out to be a massive commercial success. The plot of the film revolved around a small town of Chanderi, where the men live in fear of an evil spirit named "Stree" who abducts them in the night. Filled with moments which can tickle the funny bone and send shivers down the spine in a matter of two scenes, this one is a must watch.
