Shraddha Kapoor birthday special: Check out actress' best moments with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha

Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is celebrating her birthday on Wednesday, is currently in Maldives for her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding. And, her rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha has also tagged along with the family to be a part of the wedding festivities.

Shraddha has reportedly been dating the celebrity photographer for over three years and there have been several reports about the lovebirds tying the knot soon.

On Shraddha's birthday, let's look at some of the cutest moments of the actress and her rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha:

First public appearance

On Diwali 2018, Karan Johar had hosted a pooja at his Dharma production office for his close friends and Shraddha arrived at the function with her alleged boyfriend. The duo were seen colour coordinating in golden traditional ensembles, setting major couple goals.