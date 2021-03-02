Shraddha Kapoor birthday special: Check out actress' best moments with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha

Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is celebrating her birthday on Wednesday, is currently in Maldives for her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding. And, her rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha has also tagged along with the family to be a part of the wedding festivities.
Shraddha has reportedly been dating the celebrity photographer for over three years and there have been several reports about the lovebirds tying the knot soon.
On Shraddha's birthday, let's look at some of the cutest moments of the actress and her rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha:
First public appearance
On Diwali 2018, Karan Johar had hosted a pooja at his Dharma production office for his close friends and Shraddha arrived at the function with her alleged boyfriend. The duo were seen colour coordinating in golden traditional ensembles, setting major couple goals.
Rohan says they 'instantly hit off'
As per reports, Shraddha and Rohan, who have been friends for many years now, started dating in 2018.
In an interview with The Quint, when Rohan was asked about reports of their link up, he'd shared that they have been extremely close for the last 9 years and met at a party and instantly hit it off. He had denied being in a relationship with her, but had added that he has been seeing someone over the last few months.
Shraddha and Rohan's Turkey bae-cation
After wrapping up Remo Dsouza's 'Street Dancer 3D', Sharddha flew off to Turkey for another shoot. She had shared pictures from her flight on Instagram, and her companion on the trip was none other than her rumoured boyfriend Rohan.
Varun Dhawan's hint at Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha's wedding
After Varun Dhawan tied the knot with Natasha Dalal, scores of Bollywood celebrities took to social media to shower newly-weds with love and best wishes for a new beginning.
Among those who wished was celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha.
Rohan had taken to his Instagram stories and written, “Congratulations VD and Nats. When you know you know! VD you’re a lucky guy!”, to which Varun had replied, “I truly am. Hope you’re ready.”
Rohan and Shraddha at the latter's family function
Earlier this month, the rumoured lovebirds were spotted together at Priyaank Sharma’s wedding bash.
Rohan and Shraddha arrived separately, but were seen leaving the wedding venue together accompanied by Kapoor’s brother Siddhant.
