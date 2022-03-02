Shraddha Kapoor Birthday Special: Best ethnic styles to use from the actress's lookbook

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is all set to celebrate her 35th birthday on Thursday.



Born to actor Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure on March 3, 1987, Shraddha became an overnight sensation with her portrayal of Aarohi in the 2013 film 'Aashiqui 2'. The film was a massive hit among the audience.



Over the years, Shraddha cemented her place in the film industry with movies like 'Ek Villain', 'Haider', 'Rock On 2', 'Stree', 'Saaho' and 'Chhichhore'.



Apart from her films, Shraddha is also widely popular for his simple yet classy fashion sense. The actress refrains from going over the top with her sartorial choices, and is often seen in comfortable ethnic or western wear and subtle makeup.



Shraddha's ethnic looks are a hit among the masses. Her fans love her for the elegance and grace with which she carries her sarees, salwar suits, and lehengas.



Here are five times when Shraddha was a sight for sore eyes in ethnic wear:

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in an untitled movie along with Ranbir Kapoor. The film is being directed by Luv Ranjan, and is scheduled to release on March 8, 2023.

She will also star in the films 'Stree 2', 'Chaalbaaz in London' and 'Naagin' to name a few.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 04:11 PM IST