Shraddha Das Birthday Special: Sexy bikini pictures of the 'Great Grand Masti' actress

Actress Shraddha Das is all set to ring in her 35th birthday on Friday.

Born in Mumbai on March 4, 1987, Shraddha works predominantly in Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, and Kannada films.

During her college days, Shraddha used to actively participate in theatres and attended workshops conducted by National School of Drama artists.

In 2008, she marked her debut in the film industry with Telugu film 'Siddu from Sikakulam.' In 2009, she starred in the film 'Arya 2', which was her first high-profile project.

In 2010, Das made her Bollywood debut in Sai Om Films' maiden venture 'Lahore', directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan. 'Lahore' was the first film Das acted in as she shot for the film during the final year of college. However, because of delays, several other films of her released earlier. Her second Hindi film was 'Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji' that released in 2011.

In 2016, she starred in 'Great Grand Masti'.

Apart from her films, Shraddha has also been keeping her fans hooked by posting ravishing pictures on her social media handles.

Check out some of her sexiest photos here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 04:09 PM IST