'Should this child imitate a sex worker?': Kangana Ranaut on little girl enacting Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' scene

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is well-known for her outspoken personality on social media, slammed 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' promotions over 'Chhoti Alia Bhatt' Kiara Khanna’s viral reel.

For those unversed, ahead of the film’s release, a video of a little girl enacting one of Alia’s dialogues from the film has gone viral.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana shared a still of the viral video and wrote. "Should this child imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth and mouth crude and obscene dialogues? Look at her body language, is it okay to sexualize her at this age ? There are hundreds of other children who are being used similarly."

She also tagged Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.

In another post, she wrote, "Government should take action against all the parents who are sexualizing underage children for money to promote biopic of a famous prostitute and pimp who supplied girls to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and rose to power…request @SMRITIIRANIOFFICIALJI Minister of Women and Child development, please look into it."

Advertisement

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', also stars Ajay Devgn and Vijay Raaz in a pivotal roles.

The period drama has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' and features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

The film is slated to release in theatres on February 25, 2022.

Meanwhile on the work front, Kangana will next be seen in ‘Dhaakad’ co-starring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. She also has ‘Tejas’ in her kitty where she will be essaying the role of an Air Force pilot. Apart from these, Kangana has also been roped in for ‘Sita: The Incarnation’.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 01:42 PM IST