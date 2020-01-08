Should she go Sangh Mukhalaya instead? Cong taunts BJP and RSS after Deepika's JNU sojourn

Speaking to the media, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said: "This is what this government is all about. They have reduced to this level that if an actress supports the protest they will tweet against her, run social media campaigns against her, will boycott her film, will call it a film promotion activity. Where should she go to promote (the film)? Should she go to 'Sangh Mukhyalaya' at Nagpur?"

Khera also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for not considering the issues pertaining to the youth of the country, on the backdrop of protests at various universities across the country including Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

"We expect the PM and Home Minister to go to JNU and speak to the youth there in the time of distress but instead, the BJP is criticising Deepika and running campaigns against her film," he said.

Amidst all this, social media is also divided. #boycottchhapaak and #ISupportDeepika are seen trending at the same time.

(With input from Agencies)