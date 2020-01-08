Should she go Sangh Mukhalaya instead? Cong taunts BJP and RSS after Deepika's JNU sojourn

BJP leaders have cornered Deepika Padukone after the actor visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi to show solidarity to the protesting students on Tuesday evening. The actress was spotted standing with the students at the Sabarmati T-point, where a public meeting was called by alumni of JNU over the violence in the campus. She also met JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh who was injured in the violence.
BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj called Padukone a part of 'tukde tukde gang'. Another BJP leader Ram Kadam also condemned the visit and termed it "unfortunate!". "It is unfortunate that Deepika Padukone visited JNU. We condemn this," said Kadam while speaking to media.
Now, Congress has hit out at BJP for criticising actress Deepika Padukone's JNU visit, and wondered if the Bollywood star should visit Nagpur (RSS headquarters) "to promote her film".
Speaking to the media, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said: "This is what this government is all about. They have reduced to this level that if an actress supports the protest they will tweet against her, run social media campaigns against her, will boycott her film, will call it a film promotion activity. Where should she go to promote (the film)? Should she go to 'Sangh Mukhyalaya' at Nagpur?"
Khera also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for not considering the issues pertaining to the youth of the country, on the backdrop of protests at various universities across the country including Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
"We expect the PM and Home Minister to go to JNU and speak to the youth there in the time of distress but instead, the BJP is criticising Deepika and running campaigns against her film," he said.
Amidst all this, social media is also divided. #boycottchhapaak and #ISupportDeepika are seen trending at the same time.
(With input from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)