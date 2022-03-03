'Should I be scared?': Vivek Agnihotri on 'The Kashmir Files' release clashing with Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is all set to return to the theatres with his directorial 'The Kashmir Files'. The film will release on March 11, clashing with pan-India film 'Radhe Shyam', starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

However, this seems to not affect Agnihotri. A Twitter user recently asked if it was possible to delay the release of 'The Kashmir Files' to avoid the clash with 'Radhe Shyam'.

"Is it anyway possible to delay #TheKashmirFiles release as it is releasing along with huge pan India film of Prabhas #RadheShyam. Which will impact the collection of TKF. We don't want critics to target TKF success on basis of collection," the tweet read.

To this, Agnihotri responded that he will "not be scared" because whenever he releases 'The Kashmir Files', some other big-budget film will be released alongside it.

"Whenever I release #TheKashmirFiles a huge-budgeted, star based, hyped up film will release alongside. Should I get scared? Should I surrender to the might? Should I also run away like our media, seculars and intellectuals surrendered to terrorism in case of Kashmir Genocide?," he tweeted.

'The Kashmir Files' is based on the true stories of the victims of the mass exodus that had happened in Kashmir.

It stars Pallavi Joshi, Prakash Belavadi, Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Bhasha Sumbali, Chinmay Mandlekar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Atul Srivastava and Prithviraj Sarnaik in key roles.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 10:48 AM IST