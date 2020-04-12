Shoojit Sircar wonders 'how will intimate scenes be shot post COVID-19', Dia Mirza has an epic reaction

Mumbai: What happens to hugs and kisses on screen once the COVID-19 storm passes? Will actors be confident about intimate scenes, or cautious? Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar cannot help mulling over the matter, in the course of a weekend spent at home doing precious little, amid the ongoing lockdown that looks all set to be extended by two more weeks.

"How the cinema world conducts shooting intimate scenarios in the film to be seen and planned, after all this is over. Especially the intimate kissing/hugging scenes. How close or how far.. or cheat story telling in those intimate scenes for sometime," the "Piku" director wrote on Instagram.