Shoojit Sircar says, 'production of children shelved' as marriages postponed due to COVID-19; netizens disagree

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Shoojit Sircar predicts that production of children will get postponed as marriages are getting shelved due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. His prediction comes at a time when the entire nation is experiencing a lockdown owing to the pandemic. However, netizens disagree with the filmmaker and have offered him reasons why his prediction won't come true.

The filmmaker tweeted on Thursday: "Between Feb/Mar/Apr 2020 approx. 2.5 million (25 lakhs) Marriages will get postponed.. That means the production of children will also get shelved or postponed."

Netizens commented on his tweet explaining him why his prediction will not come true.

A user wrote: "The ones forced to stay at home will fill that production gap."