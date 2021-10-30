Shocking! Here's what happened when Amitabh Bachchan recorded a video for Rajkummar Rao's late mother

The Friday special episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' saw actors Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon as special guests.

During the conversation with host Amitabh Bachchan, Rajkummar shared an anecdote that left many emotional and shocked.

For those unversed, Rajkummar lost his mother in 2016. He narrated a story that involved Big B. The actor revealed that like many, his mother too was a huge fan of Amitabh Bachchan. Post marriage, she even had a poster of the superstar in her bedroom.

It was while shooting for ‘Newton’ that Rajkummar got to know about his mother’s demise. He recalled how she always wanted to come to Mumbai and meet her favourite actor but never got to do so. In order to fulfil his mother’s wish, Rajkummar approached Amitabh and asked for a video which he would play in front of her.

The actor said, "When she died, I felt really guilty that I wasn't able to get her to meet you. That very night, I contacted you and told you about it. I asked you if it was possible for you to make a short video for her and I will not show it to anyone else and I'll just play the video in front of her photo because she just wanted to meet you once."

Big B did send a video which Rajkummar played in front of his mother’s picture. However, the shocking bit was that it mysteriously disappeared from the pen drive right after.

“The video was supposed to be only between you and her,” said Rajkummar.

Meanwhile on work front, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon are basking in the success of their family entertainer 'Hum Do Hamare Do'.

It is a wholesome family comedy about a man who goes to hilarious lengths for love, as he ends up adopting a "mum and dad".

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah and Aparshakti Khurana, directed by Abhishek Jain, produced by Dinesh Vijan, a Maddock Original film, started streaming from October 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 09:46 AM IST