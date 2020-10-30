Shiv Sena names Urmila Matondkar as nominee for Maharashtra legislative council: Report

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday to recommend 12 names comprising four each from Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress for their nomination in the legislative council from the Governor’s quota.
The three parties submitted respective names in separate sealed envelopes to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as they decided not to disclose them at this moment.
According to reports, Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar, who had taken a bold stand defending the Mumbai Police after Kangana Ranaut compared it with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, is expected to be named by Shiv Sena.
The 46-year-old had said that by making such comments Ranaut is 'not only insulting the city, but people of the state at large.'
"If one person shouts all the time, doesn’t mean the person is speaking the truth. Some people want to crib all the time and play the victim card and if all that fails, they play the woman card," said Urmila.
Besides the 'Rangeela' actor, other names doing the rounds included former minister Sachin Ahir, Yuva Sena leader Rahul Kanal, Vijay Karanjikar and Bhausaheb Chaudhary.
Back in September 2019, speculations were rife the Shiv Sena might be Urmila's next choice after she quit Congress. However, she sought to put such reports to rest, saying she is not joining any political party.
Urmila had announced her resignation from the Congress owing to "petty in-house politics" within six months of joining the party and unsuccessfully contesting her maiden election from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat against BJP's Gopal Shetty.
Urmila had then said that she stood by her "thoughts and ideologies" and will continue to work for the people. "I am not joining any other party so it's a kind request to the media to kindly not share whatever they hear. It is unfair towards me to say the least and also not appropriate towards any party," she said in a statement.
