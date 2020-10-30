Shiv Sena names Urmila Matondkar as nominee for Maharashtra legislative council: Report

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday to recommend 12 names comprising four each from Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress for their nomination in the legislative council from the Governor’s quota.

The three parties submitted respective names in separate sealed envelopes to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as they decided not to disclose them at this moment.

According to reports, Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar, who had taken a bold stand defending the Mumbai Police after Kangana Ranaut compared it with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, is expected to be named by Shiv Sena.