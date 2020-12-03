Shipra Arora spills the beans on her award-winning short film 'Love Knows No Gender'

Writer-turned-producer and owner of the YouTube channel 'Content Ka Keeda', Shipra Arora, is ecstatic with the response her short film "Love Knows No Gender" has received. It got as many as eight awards in the short films category at various film festivals including Honourable Mention at the LA Underground Film Forum 2020, the Official Selection at Lake View International Film Festival 2020, Semi-Finalist at the Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival 2020, Winner at AAB Film Fest 2020, to name a few.

Divulging some details on the film, which features Rini Das, Ankita Dubey, Prackriti Bhaargava, and Puru Chibber, she said, "In a historic verdict, the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018, decriminalised the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. But broadly, when talking about social acceptance and the rights and privileges the community has, I don’t see much of a change. It is still a taboo in society. People still find it difficult to come out in front of their families and friends."

"'Love Knows No Gender' is a story about a girl who is struggling to come out, thinking her mom will never understand her. And I guess sometimes, we are so scared that we don’t share. It’s about time we talked about such issues openly, and I promise, this story will make anyone teary-eyed."

Sharing her love for storytelling, Shipra said, "As a writer, I really enjoy writing short stories. They start and end within a few pages. And then onto the next one. It’s a lot of fun to live with different characters every day."

Directed by Shivankar Arora, "Love Knows No Gender" will go live on her YouTube Channel 'Content Ka Keeda' on Saturday (December 5).