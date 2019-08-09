Shilpa Shetty’s t-shirt costs the same as a pizza, but her handbag’s price tag will raise your brows

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty was spotted today at Mumbai airport as she was heading for her work commitments. However, Shilpa was wearing something that grabbed attention of the shutterbugs as well.
The Yoga enthusiast wore an effortlessly stylish ensemble that included a green-yellow t-shirt that read ‘No Photos Please’. The funky textual print tee costs only Rs 700 which can get you a large pizza in India. On the other hand her Goyard tote bag costs a whopping Rs 81,000.
On professional front Shilpa was off the big screen for a very long time, but now she will be making her comeback in Bollywood with Sabbir Khan’s ‘Nikamma’ starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
