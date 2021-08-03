Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan shares first Instagram post after dad Raj Kundra's arrest

Hours after actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra broke her silence in the ongoing porn films case involving her husband Raj Kundra followed by his arrest, their son Viaan shared a post on Instagram.
Viaan Raj Kundra took to his handle on the photo-sharing app to share adorable pictures with her mom. The photos show the mother-son duo hugging and kissing each other.
Check out the post here:
Shilpa Shetty’s 'Hungama 2' co-star Meezaan Jaffery and Tiger Shroff were among the others who liked the post.
The 9-year-old also shared the statement issued by Shilpa on his Instagram Stories.
On Monday, Shilpa Shetty in a statement requested people to respect the family's privacy, especially that of her children, and let law take its course. She said that she and her family do not deserve a media trial.
It read: Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed...not only to me but also to my family."
"MY STAND...I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity 'Never complain, never explain'. All I will say is, as it's an ongoing investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary," she added.
"As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children's sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same," Shilpa further wrote.
"I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I've never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family's and 'my right' to privacy in these times. We don't deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate!" she concluded.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra's statement talking about her "right to privacy" comes just a few days after the Bombay High Court refused to restrict media and social media platforms from publishing reports which talk about her.
Kundra (45) was arrested last month in a case related to alleged creation and streaming of pornographic content through apps.
