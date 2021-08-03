Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan shares first Instagram post after dad Raj Kundra's arrest

The 9-year-old also shared the statement issued by Shilpa on his Instagram Stories.

On Monday, Shilpa Shetty in a statement requested people to respect the family's privacy, especially that of her children, and let law take its course. She said that she and her family do not deserve a media trial.

It read: Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed...not only to me but also to my family."

"MY STAND...I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity 'Never complain, never explain'. All I will say is, as it's an ongoing investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary," she added.