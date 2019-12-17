Shilpa Shetty's 'Nikamma' to clash with Kiara Advani's 'Indoo Ki Jawani'

It is not just big films but it seems every small film will have to struggle to get solo release date next year. Now Abhimanyu Dassani's upcoming film Nikamma is all set to release with Kiara Advani's Indoo Ki Jawani next year on June 5.

Indoo ki Jawani is story of a girl,who gets into unwanted situation because of dating app. Kiara has shot for the film with Aditya Seal and producer Nikhil Advani has booked this release date some time ago with the first look poster.

On the other hand, Sabbir Khan's Nikamma is still being shot in Lucknow. The film will see Shirley Setia making her debut in it. Shilpa Shetty is making her comeback on screen with this film after 13 years and before flying to London for holidays she has finished shooting for her part in Lucknow recently.

She apparently plays Abhimanyu's Bhabhi in the film. After completing this 45 days long schedule they will be shooting for two songs in February next year in Mumbai. But before finishing the shoot the the makers have already announced the release date June 5 ,2020 for their film.