Shilpa Shetty’s 'Hungama 2' to clash with Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' and John Abraham’s 'Attack'

The next Independence Day, will see three way battle at box office. So far Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India and John Abraham’s Attack are slated to have a box office clash on holiday weekend. Now Priyadarshan has also announced his sequel to hit comedy film Hungama is also going to release on same day.

Ajay’s film is based on real story of IAF squadron leader Vijay Karnik and is set against backdrop of Indo-Pak war in 1971. It features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati and others. The crew has finished major portion of the film and has been shot in Hyderabad, Gujarat, Bhopal, Indore, Lucknow and Mumbai. They had blocked this release date, during the time of announcement of the film.

John Abraham’s film Attack stars Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and it is John’s favourite dates as his past few films on August 15 have done well. So he has once again decided to release is action drama around same time.

Now Priyadarshan too has declared that his sequel to Hungama, which will star Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash will release on August 14 next year.

Incidentally south actress Pranitha is playing a lead in both Hangama 2 and Bhuj. In Bhuj, she is said to be playing role of Ajay’s partner and in Hungama 2 she has been paired with Meezaan.