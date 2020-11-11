Shilpa Shetty's future daughter-in-law can have her 20-carat diamond ring under THIS condition

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who has a jewellery collection to die for, has said that she's ready to give her 20-carat diamond ring to her future daughter-in-law, but on one condition.

In a recent interview, Shilpa said that she said that she buys jewellery thinking they can be heirlooms one day and has even decided to give her wedding ring to son Viaan's wife.

"I always tell my son if your wife is good to me she might get my 20-carat diamond, otherwise, she will have to make do with some smaller ones," she told Vogue.

The ring was given to her by husband Raj Kundra as a wedding gift.