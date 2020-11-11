Shilpa Shetty's future daughter-in-law can have her 20-carat diamond ring under THIS condition

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who has a jewellery collection to die for, has said that she's ready to give her 20-carat diamond ring to her future daughter-in-law, but on one condition.
In a recent interview, Shilpa said that she said that she buys jewellery thinking they can be heirlooms one day and has even decided to give her wedding ring to son Viaan's wife.
"I always tell my son if your wife is good to me she might get my 20-carat diamond, otherwise, she will have to make do with some smaller ones," she told Vogue.
The ring was given to her by husband Raj Kundra as a wedding gift.
Last year during the Valentine's Week, Shilpa had shared a post on Propose Day, talking about the surreal moment when Kundra went down on one knee in Paris.
She captioned the post as, “Major throwback..this picture from 11 yrs ago when you proposed to me .. still remember you booking out the whole banqueting hall at Le Grand Hotel Paris..telling me it was just early supper at a friends, and you surprised me with a “ring” under the cloche and went on one knee with live musicians playing #ladyinred when I entered, the setting , Paris ..Ufff!! That proposal was straight out of my (every girls) dream.. You continue to manifest all my dreams into reality since then..."
Actress Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married in November 2009 and welcomed their first child together, son Viaan, in May 2012. The couple welcomed their second child on February 15 through surrogacy.
On work front, Shilpa is making her comeback to films after a sabbatical of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's 'Nikamma'. The film stars Abhimamyu Dassani and YouTube sensation Shirley Setia. It is set to release in June this year.
She will also be seen in Priyadarshan's 'Hungama 2' alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafferi and south actor Pranitha Subhash.
