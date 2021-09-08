Shilpa Shetty visits Mumbai's Lalbaug, brings home Lord Ganesha amid Raj Kundra controversy; see pics

Ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty was spotted at Mumbai's Lalbaug. Amid an ongoing controversy involving her businessman husband Raj Kundra, the 'Hungama 2' actress was seen at a shop buying an idol of the deity.

Ganpati festival begins from Friday.

Shilpa Shetty, who's a devotee of Lord Ganesha, is known for celebrating the festival with fervour, every year with her family. From the decorations at the Kundra house to videos of the family bidding adieu to Ganpati Bappa, Shilpa and Raj Kundra's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have always received a special mention in tabloids. This year, however, Shilpa was seen welcoming Lord Ganesha alone.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra is currently in prison for his reported connection to a pornography racket. Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

On August 2, Shilpa issued her first statement in reaction to the ongoing controversy stating that the case is sub judice and attributing false quotes on her behalf should be stopped.

The Bollywood actor had posted a statement on Twitter. "Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well-wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed... not only to me but also to my family."

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 03:54 PM IST