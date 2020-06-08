Shilpa Shetty turns 45, receives the sweetest birthday wish from Raj Kundra

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who turned 45 on Monday, received the sweetest birthday wish from her husband Raj Kundra. Raj took to social media to post a video of the 'Queen of his life and heart'.

Sharing the beautiful video on Instagram, Raj Kundra penned down a sweet birthday wish for Shilpa Shetty. He wrote, "You are that woman who transformed my imperfections into perfections, with your love. Just seeing you smile lights up the darkest of days and makes it all worth it. You are not just the mother of my children, but the Queen of my life and heart. I Love you Beyond words. Happy Birthday my jaan @theshilpashetty."

Check out the video here: