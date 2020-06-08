Shilpa Shetty turns 45, receives the sweetest birthday wish from Raj Kundra

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who turned 45 on Monday, received the sweetest birthday wish from her husband Raj Kundra. Raj took to social media to post a video of the 'Queen of his life and heart'.
Sharing the beautiful video on Instagram, Raj Kundra penned down a sweet birthday wish for Shilpa Shetty. He wrote, "You are that woman who transformed my imperfections into perfections, with your love. Just seeing you smile lights up the darkest of days and makes it all worth it. You are not just the mother of my children, but the Queen of my life and heart. I Love you Beyond words. Happy Birthday my jaan @theshilpashetty."
Check out the video here:
Actress Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married in November 2009 and welcomed their first child together, son Viaan, in May 2012. The couple welcomed their second child on February 15 through surrogacy. Shilpa is a fitness freak, yoga enthusiast, a die-heart food lover and a cool mom of two. The actress, who is all set to make her acting comeback, has recently made her debut on the popular lip-syncing app TikTok and often shares fun videos of her family members.
Shilpa Shetty's younger sister Shamita also posted a video montage on the photo-sharing app. Wishing her sister, Shamita captioned the video: "Sisters are like branches on a tree, they grow in different directions , yet their roots remain as one. They help you find important things uve lost like ur smiles , ur hopes and ur courage .. Thankyou for always helping me find mine when things get tough Ur my anchor, my heart , my soul .. n I love u so so much .. Thankyou Munki for always having my back .. n know this ..there would be no meaning to my life without you in it!! Happy birthday my Darlin."
Here's the post:
On work front, Shilpa is making her comeback to films after a sabbatical of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's 'Nikamma'. The film stars Abhimamyu Dassani and YouTube sensation Shirley Setia. It is set to release in June this year.
She will also be seen in Priyadarshan's 'Hungama 2' alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafferi and south actor Pranitha Subhash.
