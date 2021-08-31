Shilpa Shetty to separate from husband Raj Kundra after his arrest in porn case?

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty found herself in the middle of a storm after her husband Raj Kundra's arrest in connection with a porn films racket case registered by the city police.

Amid the ongoing controversy, Shilpa is allegedly planning to move out of Kundra's residence with her kids Viaan and Shamisha.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Shilpa is planning to live separately from Raj Kundra. A friend of the 'Hungama 2' actress told the outlet that the her husband's alleged link with the porn films racket has left Shilpa in shock.

"She had no clue that the diamonds and duplex were coming from nefarious resources," the source was quoted as saying.

Now that Shilpa Shetty knows the truth, she wants to distance herself and her children from their father's misbegotten wealth, the friend said. The anonymous source also said that the 46-year-old has decided to not touch a single penny from Raj Kundra's assets.

The report also states that Shilpa Shetty, who recently made her comeback with Priyadarshan's 'Hungama 2', is currently looking for more offers. Her close friend, filmmaker Anurag Basu and Priyadarshan have reportedly promised her films.

The friend said that maintaining her standard of living is not a problem for Shilpa as she earns a 'substantial amount of money' from reality shows.

Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the pornography case.

On August 2, Shilpa issued her first statement in reaction to the ongoing pornography case against her husband Raj Kundra stating that the case is sub judice and attributing false quotes on her behalf should be stopped.

The statement posted on Twitter read: "Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well-wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed... not only to me but also to my family."

