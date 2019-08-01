Shilpa Shetty to make her comeback after 13 years in Sabbir Khan's 'Nikamma'

Action entertainer Nikamma will be helmed by Heropanti director Sabbir Khan and it will introduce the fresh pairing of Abhimanyu Dassani, son of actress Bhagyashree and singer and social media sensation, Shirley Setia. The announcement was made a few weeks ago. Now, another interesting detail has been revealed that Shilpa Shetty will be making her comeback with Nikamma.

If reports are to be believed, the actress has been roped in for Sabbir Khan directorial and her role has been kept under wraps. Shilpa is returning to the big screen after 13 years and she is excited for it because the character is something she has never played before. She is elated to be working with Sabbir Khan and is excited to see the audience’s reaction.