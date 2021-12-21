Shilpa Shetty talks about how Mirabel's magical journey in 'Encanto' resonates with her as a parent

Disney+ Hotstar’s most anticipated animated movie of the year, Encanto, is readying for its release on the streaming platform and Bollywood actress and mother of two, Shilpa Shetty can’t contain her excitement to join the Madrigals on their magical journey.

Based on the magical lives of the Madrigals family where every child is blessed with a unique magical power, the musical-adventure film tells the tale of the family’s survival when faced with a cruel plot that threatens the very magic that makes them special.

Their last hope, Mirabel, is the only child in the family who is yet to discover her magical gift. The film, which has been deemed by critics as absolutely charming and an enchanting movie with its dazzling animation, has won over hearts with its exciting premiere and is now gearing up to offer Disney+ Hotstar viewers an exciting Christmas watch.

Eager to witness the family’s fight and Mirabel’s adventure to discover her special gift, Shilpa Shetty shares her excitement to watch the film with her family.

Encanto will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24 and will be available to stream in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Speaking about the film, Shilpa Shetty said, “I firmly believe that we need to let children mould their personalities in whatever way they feel most comfortable. As parents you realize very early on that no two kids are alike - Each of them have their own individual qualities which makes them special. We tend to ignore the gifts our children already possess and seek something different from them. This is what I learnt from Encanto. We see Mirabel struggle to find her own magical powers but through the course of her adventure, she discovers her true self. I recommend that this christmas eve, everyone should watch Mirabel and the Madrigals family in this exhilarating masterpiece, Encanto on Disney+ Hotstar to discover their true magic.”

Encanto has been directed by Jared Bush, Byron Howard and co-directed by Charise Castro Smith. It’s voice cast consists of Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo, Diane Guerrero and others.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 09:28 AM IST