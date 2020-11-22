Shilpa Shetty shares 'no filter love' for hubby Raj Kundra on wedding anniversary

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on her 11th wedding anniversary penned a romantic note for her businessman husband Raj Kundra and said that she still has eyes only for him.

Shilpa posted a picture on Instagram, where the actress and her husband are posing for the camera.

"No filter LOVE. The REAL DEAL. As we complete 11 years today, I still have eyes only for you (and on you) Somethings never change What was... STILL IS! Whoa! 11 years and not counting! Happy Anniversary, my Cookie, @rajkundra9," she wrote alongside the image, which currently has 292K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Raj also posted a hilarious caricature video featuring Shilpa and him on the website. He said that he will always love shilpa.

"I Love you and I will always Love you @theshilpashetty till I die and if there is life after that I will continue to Love you. Happy Anniversary my darling #11years#Anniversary #Eternal #loveyou," he wrote.