Shilpa Shetty shares adorable video with daughter Samisha as she turns 2 months old

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been giving fans their daily dose of entertainment amid coronavirus lockdown, through her TikTok videos. The actress on Wednesday shared an adorable video of herself and her two-month-old daughter Samisha Raj Kundra.

Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha turned two months old on April 15. On the same day, the actress also hit the 15 million mark on her TikTok handle. Shilpa took to her social media to share a video of herself and expressed how lucky the number 15 is for her.

She wrote, "Some things in life are a little more special than the others. The number ‘15’ has been added to that list now! Our daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra, came into our lives on 15th Feb and she turns two months old today on 15th April. It’s also a very special and happy coincidence that we have become a family of 15 MILLION on @indiatiktok today, on the 15th of April. So grateful for all the love & blessings that you have showered on my family and me over the years... humbled beyond words. Hope you continue to stand by us, rock solid, even in the years to come.”

Check out the video here: