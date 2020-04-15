Shilpa Shetty shares adorable video with daughter Samisha as she turns 2 months old

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been giving fans their daily dose of entertainment amid coronavirus lockdown, through her TikTok videos. The actress on Wednesday shared an adorable video of herself and her two-month-old daughter Samisha Raj Kundra.
Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha turned two months old on April 15. On the same day, the actress also hit the 15 million mark on her TikTok handle. Shilpa took to her social media to share a video of herself and expressed how lucky the number 15 is for her.
She wrote, "Some things in life are a little more special than the others. The number ‘15’ has been added to that list now! Our daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra, came into our lives on 15th Feb and she turns two months old today on 15th April. It’s also a very special and happy coincidence that we have become a family of 15 MILLION on @indiatiktok today, on the 15th of April. So grateful for all the love & blessings that you have showered on my family and me over the years... humbled beyond words. Hope you continue to stand by us, rock solid, even in the years to come.”
Check out the video here:
Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband Raj Kundra had announced that they have become parents to a baby girl, born through surrogacy.
The couple welcomed their second child on February 15.
"Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel. Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born on 15th February 2020 Junior SSK in the house," Shilpa had said.
Shilpa and Raj got married in November 2009 and welcomed their first child together, son Viaan, in May 2012.
On work front, Shilpa is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's "Nikamma". The film stars Abhimamyu Dassani and YouTube sensation Shirley Setia. It is set to release in June this year.
She will also be seen in Priyadarshan's "Hungama 2"alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafferi and south actor Pranitha Subhash.
Input from PTI.
