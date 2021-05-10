Shilpa Shetty shares a message on mental health, says 'It's okay to take a break from social media' amid COVID-19 crisis

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty, whose family recently tested positive for COVID-19, on Monday told her followers that it's okay to take a break from social media amidst the current COVID situation.

The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a post that read, "If you're feeling overwhelmed by whatever is happening around us, it's okay to take a break from social media. For everyone who is dealing with someone battling Covid-19 or has been helping others find the resources they need, I understand that this battle is not easy for any of us. Take some time off.

She further added, "You need to mentally be in a place that allows you to think on your feet and be fit enough to help others. Do whatever allows you to strengthen yourself and come back stronger to do what you can. Stay strong, stay safe!"