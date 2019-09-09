Shilpa Shetty shares a heartfelt birthday wish for her 'Cookie' Raj Kundra

Our own diva Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra turns a year older today. To mark the husband’s 44th birthday, the actor threw a bash sharp at midnight, which was attended by their friends and colleagues from Bollywood as well as the TV fraternity. But what’s a birthday celebration without some solid PDA? Hence she took to Instagram and penned quite a mushy post!

“Happiest Birthday my #Cookie, You are the King of my heart, Man of my dreams and the Love of my life. ♥️????????♥️You are the bestest father, son, brother, and husband… and I’m one helluva lucky woman. May all your dreams come true… cause you really deserve it all, “she wrote. Cookie sounds adorable, doesn’t it? Accompanying Shilpa’s post was a video capturing some of the lovely moments they spent together.